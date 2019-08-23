Hotel Owner Hits Insurer With $1.3M Harvey Damage Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Houston area Quality Inn and Suites sued its insurer for breach of contract Friday, claiming it is owed more than $1.3 million for building damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, plus damages because of a delay in payment. Kiwi Hospitality-Houston LLC, the owner of the hotel, said a unit of the insurance company RLI Corp. owes the hotel damages in the amount of 18% per annum for the amount of the claim, after the hotel owner said the insurer represented that certain policy exclusions applied when none actually did. Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. sent Kiwi Hospitality a reservation...

