Think Tanks, Advocates Urge High Court To Cancel DACA

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Cato Institute and other groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, throwing their support behind the Trump administration's bid to end deportation relief for about 700,000 young unauthorized immigrants. The Cato Institute, a conservative think tank and others urged the justices to side with the Trump White House and withdraw the deportation relief program, saying the Obama administration overstepped its authority in instituting DACA. In separate court filings in support of the Trump administration's dispute against a coalition of states and counties, DACA recipients and other organizations, The Cato Institute,...

