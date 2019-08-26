Attys Want $9.5M In Fees For Equifax FCRA Deal

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge was asked to approve $9.5 million in fees for attorneys who negotiated a deal to end at least 19 suits alleging Fair Credit Reporting Act violations by Equifax. Attorneys for the class argued in the motion filed Friday that, despite numerous challenges, they were able to preliminarily secure the nationwide settlement which requires Equifax to stop publishing civil judgment and tax lien information for five years and to pay $1,500 to each consumer who can show they were harmed by the inaccurate reporting of such data. "In the face of these risks, class counsel were still able...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS