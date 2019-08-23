Trump Calls 2nd Circ. Ban On Twitter Blocks 'Misconceived'

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday asked the full Second Circuit to take another look at an appeal panel’s earlier ruling that the president violated the First Amendment by blocking critics on Twitter, calling the panel’s decision “fundamentally misconceived.” Trump argued that the court could not stop him from blocking people on his personal Twitter account, where he goes by @realDonaldTrump. That account is Trump’s and Trump’s alone, whereas his official @POTUS and @WhiteHouse accounts belong to the government, he said. “The constitutional right of an individual to express his views in a public forum comes into play only when the property...

