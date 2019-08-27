Insurance Co. Must Pay $10M Settlement, Policyholder Says

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A New York insurance company must pay a $10 million settlement negotiated by a policyholder without the insurer's consent because it did not dispute the agreement in a prior court proceeding, the policyholder has told a Montana federal court. New York Marine and General had the chance to dispute the settlement in court but chose not to, the accounting firm of Junkermier Clark Campanella Stevens PC said in a motion for summary judgment filed Friday with the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana. The insurer can't avoid its duty to pay by accusing the firm of colluding with the...

