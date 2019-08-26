Pilot's Email May Add Fuel To American Airlines Sanction Bid

Law360, Miami (August 26, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a grounded pilot revealed during a hearing Monday that his client expressed a need to keep American Airlines from learning about an adverse mental fitness evaluation during litigation, sparking a frenzy of questions from the airline's attorney as it pressed for sanctions. During an all-day hearing in Miami, retired Lt. Col. Rodney Scott Patterson and attorney William R. Amlong of The Amlong Firm countered American Airlines Inc.'s claim that they violated discovery rules when they asserted they had never received a copy of a second neuropsychology evaluation that Patterson obtained personally after the company ordered him to see...

