US Trustee Skeptical As Aegerion Creditors OK Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported that the overwhelming majority of its creditors have approved its Chapter 11 plan, while a government bankruptcy watchdog said he was awaiting proof the vote was set up fairly. In a filing Thursday, Aegerion said more than 92% of its impaired creditors, holding more than $479 million in debt, had approved its asset sale plan. A day later, U.S. Trustee William Harrington said in a court filing he was waiting for evidence on why creditors he saw as similar were placed in different classes for voting purposes. "Separate classification of unsecured claims solely to create an...

