Baker McKenzie Steers $364M Genscape Sale To Verisk

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Media conglomerate Daily Mail and General Trust PLC said Monday it is selling its market analytics company Genscape to Verisk for $364 million, with guidance from Baker McKenzie, as part of an ongoing portfolio trimming. Genscape Inc. will become part of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Wood Mackenzie business, according to a statement. The acquisition stands to expand Wood Mackenzie’s existing data and analytics work on energy markets, DMGT said. Genscape bills itself as a global provider of real-time data for commodity and energy markets including power, oil, agriculture, biofuels and maritime freight. It operates the world’s largest network of in-field monitors for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS