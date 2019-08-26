Seyfarth Shaw Grabs Polsinelli Employment Quartet In Atlanta

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has added a team of four employment partners from Polsinelli LLP, including one who headed Polsinelli's labor and employment practice and another who served as a state court judge, to its ranks in Atlanta. Nancy E. Rafuse, William B. Hill Jr., James J. Swartz Jr. and Stan Hill joined Seyfarth’s growing labor and employment practice group on Monday, the firm announced. The attorneys largely focus on high-stakes litigation for Fortune 100 companies across multiple industries, handling class and collective actions involving a variety of employment matters from wage and hour to discrimination and retaliation claims as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS