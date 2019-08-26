Asbestos Rarely Causes Cancer In Women, J&J Talc Jury Told

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Asbestos is extremely unlikely to have caused terminal cancer for a woman blaming Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder for her illness, a United Kingdom-based pathologist opined to a New Jersey jury Monday, citing research showing that the toxic fiber leads to mesothelioma more often for males than females. Launching the seventh week of trial testimony in a New Brunswick courtroom, Dr. Richard L. Attanoos of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board in Wales discussed how men have a higher chance of asbestos exposure than women because they're more likely to work in jobs where it's present. The nine-member jury is weighing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS