Pa. Panel Upholds Zoning Approvals For Sunoco Pipeline

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a homeowner association's lawsuit alleging that equipment Sunoco LP built for a portion of its controversial Mariner East 2 natural gas pipeline violated local zoning rules and state environmental protections. In the latest of a string of legal defeats for local communities that have sought to stop the pipeline's construction, a three-judge panel of the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court upheld the Zoning Hearing Board of Thornbury Township in Delaware County's rulings dismissing the Andover Homeowners Association's appeals of four permits issued in 2017 to the company. The association had argued that the...

