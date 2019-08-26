DOD Will Launch IP Policy Group, Acquisition Chief Says

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense will establish an intellectual property policy group to get on the front foot in addressing Chinese data theft and to work on IP concerns raised by industry, DOD acquisition chief Ellen Lord said Monday. The DOD will by October create an "intellectual property cadre" tasked with developing departmental IP policy as part of a "whole of government effort" to address ongoing concerns about data rights, Lord, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said at a press conference. The new IP group will position the DOD to "go on the offense" to protect U.S. IP...

