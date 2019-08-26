Rare Earth Processor Says Co. Lied To Win Lucrative Deal

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- IBC Advanced Technologies said Monday that Ucore Rare Metals likely lied to the U.S. Department of Defense to try to gain access to a "lucrative" rare earth mining program, arguing that IBC is not involved in the proposal as Ucore has claimed. IBC Advanced Technologies Inc. suggested in a press release that Ucore Rare Metals Inc. does not have the capability to process and separate those minerals without IBC technology. The Utah-based company also said that Ucore does not operate any rare earth elements separation or processing facilities, and has no license from IBC for that work. IBC said “it appears...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS