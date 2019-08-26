Sprinkler Co. Can't Dodge $10.6M Suit Over Fire Coverage

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has refused to throw out an insurer's bid to recoup as much as $10.6 million from a sprinkler installer whose allegedly faulty maintenance work contributed to the spread of a fatal fire at a suburban Philadelphia nursing home. Senior U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick on Friday rejected arguments from Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP that tort claims the company is facing from National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford should be axed because any duties it owed to properly maintain the sprinkler system at the assisted living community were dictated by contract. While Johnson Controls had pointed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS