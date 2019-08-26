NY Extends Clock For Bringing Martin Act Suits To 6 Years

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law on Monday a bill that brings back a six-year time window for the state's attorney general to bring financial fraud claims under the Martin Act, undoing a landmark decision from the state's highest court that had held a three-year statute of limitations applied. Passed by state lawmakers in June, the measure was pushed by the New York Office of the Attorney General as a much-needed response to the narrower time limit imposed last year by the New York Court of Appeals on use of the nearly century-old state securities law in civil fraud...

