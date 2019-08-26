Penn State Coach Pressured Doc To Clear Players, Suit Says

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Penn State's head football coach James Franklin repeatedly tried to interfere with a former team doctor's decisions regarding when injured players could return to the field, according to a state court suit filed Friday. Dr. Scott Lynch, an orthopedic physician for The Pennsylvania State University's football team until earlier this year, said in his lawsuit that he "refused to relent" to Franklin's pressure and instead reported it to several university employees, including the athletic integrity officer. But in February Lynch was removed from his job, a move he said Friday was retaliation for his reporting of Franklin's alleged behavior, which violates...

