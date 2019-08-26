4th Circ. Asked To Rehear Nixed $7.1M Baby Injury Award

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A mother who accused a federally employed doctor of causing her newborn permanent brain damage asked the Fourth Circuit to reconsider its July decision to toss a $7.1 million bench award, arguing that evidence on the record shows the baby's doctor committed malpractice. Kayla Butts said Friday in her petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc that expert testimony provides sufficient evidence that Dr. Sarah Hardy — an employee of federally funded Shenandoah Community Health in Berkeley County, West Virginia — violated the standard of care by not providing enhanced ventilation to the baby after she suffered breathing complications shortly after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS