1 Global Receiver Seeks To Recover $4.3M Ex-CEO Payments

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The receiver appointed in connection with the alleged 1 Global Capital LLC Ponzi scheme is asking a Florida federal court to claw back more than $4.3 million in personal expense payments the company made on behalf of its former CEO. Receiver Jon Sale claimed 1 Global and its affiliated companies paid former CEO and alleged Ponzi scheme mastermind Carl Ruderman's credit card bills and mortgage and luxury car payments out of the proceeds of the $287 million in unregistered securities 1 Global sold to more than 3,400 investors. 1 Global told its investors that its business involved offering short-term small- and medium-business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS