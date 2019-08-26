AMD Inks $12.1M Deal In Computer Chip False Ad Row

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Consumers who say Advanced Micro Devices falsely advertised certain computer chips as having eight "cores" when the products actually had fewer told a California federal court on Friday that they have inked a proposed $12.1 million settlement deal with the multinational semiconductor giant. The consumers said the settlement, reached after almost four years of litigation, marks an excellent result for the case. At trial, the consumers' best-case scenario would have been a verdict of about $60 million, so the value of the $12.1 million proposed deal represents more than 20% of the maximum they could have obtained at trial, the consumers said....

