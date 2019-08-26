RiverPay Seeks Sanctions Against Citcon Atty Over Threats

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- An attorney for payment processor Citcon USA made unethical threats of criminal action against individuals connected to rival platform RiverPay Inc. in a spat over trade secrets, RiverPay told a California federal judge Friday, urging the court to impose sanctions against him. J. James Li of LiLaw Inc. sent several letters accusing the defendants in its trade secrets suit of criminal wrongdoing and on Aug. 2 threatened a member of RiverPay’s board of directors with criminal liability for aiding the company’s alleged actions, among other professional violations, the defendants argued in a motion. Li’s behavior puts the suit at risk...

