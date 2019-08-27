Amazon Challenges Seller Liability Ruling Amid 3rd Circ. Case

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court has ruled Amazon may be held liable as a "seller" in a product liability action, a move that drew a swift challenge from the retail giant in light of the decision's reliance on a Third Circuit opinion that has been vacated amid a pending en banc review. Amazon attorney Beth S. Rose of Sills Cummis & Gross PC told U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in a letter Monday that the company wanted to make an application to either vacate, stay or reconsider his opinion from earlier in the day pending the appeals court's en banc rehearing...

