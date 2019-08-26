Vanderbilt Workers' Attys Want $5M Cut Of ERISA Settlement

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The attorneys for a class of Vanderbilt University workers have asked a Tennessee federal judge to award them nearly $5 million after they negotiated a $14.5 million settlement to quell claims that the university's retirement plan charged excessive fees and offered subpar investments. The money — $4.8 million in fees and $160,080 in expenses — would cover about 5,000 hours of work put into reaching the largest settlement so far in an excessive-fee class action against a university, Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP attorney Andrew D. Schlichter wrote in a Friday memorandum. Reaching a multimillion-dollar settlement in this Employee Retirement Income...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS