Gov't Wants Co.'s Protest Over $82B LOGCAP Deal Nixed

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to toss a defense contractor’s bid for a bigger slice of an $82 billion Army logistics contract, claiming that the challenge can’t be reviewed by the courts. The U.S. Department of Justice argued in a Thursday motion that PAE-Parsons Global Logistics Services LLC — a joint venture formed by government services company PAE and engineering firm Parsons Corp. — was trying to frame its complaint as a challenge to a rival contractor’s indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract award. But it’s clear that the joint venture known as P2GLS is challenging the issuance...

