FCC Urged To Limit Telecoms' Safe Harbor For Blocked Calls

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Two companies and a trade group have urged telecom regulators to move slowly on a safe harbor provision protecting telephone providers that inadvertently block legitimate mass calls, while the wireless industry association has protested that the current safe harbor is too narrow to stem the flood of spam. The arguments came in reply comments posted Monday following the Federal Communications Commission’s June decision letting providers implement automated call-blocking technology by default. Wireless trade group CTIA submitted reply comments along with Sirius XM Radio Inc., the Credit Union National Association and prison phone call provider Securus Technologies Inc. The FCC voted to let phone carriers...

