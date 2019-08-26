Capital One Hack Victims Agree On Consolidation, Not Venue

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs behind some of the many proposed class actions faced by Capital One Financial Corp. over a massive data breach agree that the suits should be consolidated, but can't agree where to put them. Virginia, California, Washington and the nation's capital are among the venues being shortlisted by victims of the hack as the best home for a multidistrict litigation accusing Capital One of failing to properly protect the sensitive information of its credit card customers. Several plaintiffs who've filed suits in different federal courts around the country submitted motions last week agreeing that the bevy of suits filed over the...

