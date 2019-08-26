EPA Says Delayed Landfill Rule Deadline Nullifies Court Order

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it had delayed certain deadlines for implementing Obama-era regulations aimed at reducing landfill emissions under the Clean Air Act, and therefore the California federal court's mandate for the agency to act should be lifted. Under a just-published rule in the Federal Register, the EPA said the November deadline that the court had imposed on the agency in May no longer makes sense. The EPA said that now the soonest it would need to take the actions the court had mandated in its order is 2021. In May, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. handed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS