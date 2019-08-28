MLS Blurs Free Speech Line With Ban Of 'Political' Signs

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Major League Soccer's recent ban on political signs in the stands has drawn the ire of fans and others who argue it is a form of censorship, raising the question of whether the First Amendment protects fans' right to free speech in sports stadiums. The issue came to a head this month after the Portland Timbers of MLS told fans that they were no longer permitted to fly flags bearing the Iron Front symbol, which features three arrows sloping downward and was used by groups opposing Nazism and communism in pre-World War II Germany. The symbol has more recently been associated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS