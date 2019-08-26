Gov't Says Magistrate Wrong About Bar In Canon FCA Case

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a Texas federal judge on Monday not to apply the False Claims Act's “government action” bar in a suit accusing Canon USA of overcharging for copiers, saying a magistrate had inappropriately recommended applying the bar based on an already-resolved case. The judge should reject a magistrate’s recommendation to grant judgment to Canon USA Inc. because the same relator, Stephanie Schweizer, previously sued Océ North America based on “substantially similar” allegations, the government said, noting that the Océ case is no longer live. The government action bar prohibits whistleblower FCA suits from being filed based on issues that are the subject...

