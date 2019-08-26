NXIVM Must Pay $1.3M In Fees Over 'Garbage' Probe

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The defunct NXIVM organization, which has been described as a sex cult, must pay roughly $1.3 million in legal expenses an investigation firm racked up in defending its probe of an anti-cult specialist on the organization's behalf, which included rummaging through his garbage, a New Jersey federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden said an indemnity agreement between NXIVM and Interfor Inc. requires the organization to cover the firm's attorney fees and costs in connection with specialist Rick Ross' claim that the investigation constituted an "intrusion upon seclusion." Ross and Interfor have already settled. The judge concluded that...

