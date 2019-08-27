Kirkland Atty Aims To Sink Malpractice Suit Over Loan Docs

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court should toss a claim that a Kirkland & Ellis LLP attorney engaged in legal malpractice by preparing loan documents that purportedly included a lawyer's forged signature and caused her to take on millions in debt, the attorney hit with the claims has argued. Because Lisa A. Grattan has failed to submit sufficient evidence that David A. Handler had anything to do with the alleged forging of her signature on various loan documents or that she actually suffered any "adverse consequences" because of the loans, the District of New Jersey should dismiss the case, Handler argued in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS