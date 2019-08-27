Hartford's Defense Duty Doesn't Stretch To Spandex IP Fight

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that Hartford Fire Insurance Co. has no duty to defend Spandex House Inc. in a lawsuit alleging the company sold copycat clothing that infringed a fabric wholesaler’s copyrights, finding that coverage is foreclosed by a policy exclusion for intellectual property claims. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni on Monday granted Hartford’s motion for summary judgment, absolving the insurer of any obligation to defend New York City-based Spandex House in the underlying action filed by California-based wholesaler Rex Fabrics. According to the judge’s order, the liability policy that Hartford issued to Spandex House broadly excludes coverage...

