White House Softens Trump's Call For US Cos. To Leave China

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- After President Donald Trump told U.S. companies they were “hereby ordered” to cease their business with China, top White House advisers on Sunday clarified that the president was merely suggesting that firms consider changing course in case his showdown with Beijing persists. Both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow walked back Trump’s vague tweet on Friday that appeared to order U.S. companies out of China. Trump muddied the water further when he later hinted he may use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to give his edict teeth. The IEEPA, a 1977 law that underpins the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS