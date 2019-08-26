TCEQ Opposes Fracking Sand Co.'s Request To Ditch Railcars

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas environmental regulatory agency on Monday opposed a motion from bankrupt fracking sand miner Shale Support Global Holdings LLC to reject leases for more than 300 rail freight cars and abandon their contents, saying the debtor's motions don't provide the location of the railcars or what they contain. In the objection, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it believes some of the railcars are either located in or are being routed to Texas as part of the debtor's efforts to reject the leases, but that the rejection and abandonment motions are too vague to allow the agency to execute...

