Norton Healthcare Says Retiree Payouts Didn't Violate ERISA

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Norton Healthcare Inc.’s retirement plan has shot back at a group of early retirees who claim the company shortchanged them and violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, telling a Kentucky federal judge there was nothing wrong with the way the company calculates their lump sum benefits. The company and the retirees each opposed the other side’s motion for summary judgment on Monday in a long-running ERISA suit, which was kicked back to the court from the Sixth Circuit, claiming the company miscalculated the workers’ lump sum pension benefits. For its part, Norton said the retirees' challenge to the calculation lacked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS