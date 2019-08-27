Calif. Atty Sanctioned For Ignoring Discovery Bid In IP Dispute

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A California attorney must pay $7,000 after he failed to respond to a bid to compel discovery and appear at a hearing in a payment-processing company's suit against its former CEO and several former employees over stolen trade secrets, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Michael G. York, who was previously sanctioned in June for failing to respond to an earlier motion to compel discovery, was also ordered to explain why he didn't respond to the motion or show up at the hearing, and why he should not be barred from practicing law in California's Eastern District for these failures. York is...

