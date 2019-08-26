Trump Asks Supreme Court To Permit Asylum Restrictions

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to enforce its policy denying asylum claims for migrants entering through a country other than their own, requesting a stay of a California federal court's injunction blocking the restrictions while they're pending appeal. In July, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar granted the request of national advocacy groups challenging the measure and blocked the policy nationwide, just nine days after it was rolled out. However, earlier this month, a split Ninth Circuit panel pared back the injunction, leaving the restrictions in place only within the Ninth Circuit. President Donald...

