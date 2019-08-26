Ex-Massey CEO Nears Toss Of Conviction With Brady Finding

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia magistrate judge recommended that a federal court should toss the conviction of former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship because prosecutors admitted they withheld evidence that could have helped him fight charges he conspired to violate mine safety laws. If adopted by the court, the move would set aside a December 2015 jury verdict finding Blankenship, currently a Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia, guilty of criminally violating mine safety laws in the wake of the April 5, 2010, explosion at Massey's Upper Big Branch Mine-South, which killed 29 coal miners. In an unusual "postlude"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS