Feds Fight Tampa Bay Lightning's Bid To Strike Down TCPA

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government urged a Florida federal court on Monday to reject the Tampa Bay Lightning’s challenge to the anti-robocall law, arguing that that statute is tailored to prohibit only the "most problematic" automated messages. Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment LLC argued in an April court filing that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s restriction on using autodialers to call or send text messages without recipients' consent runs afoul of the First Amendment. The filing asserted that the law prohibits a range of private institutions from making automated calls, but permits government-backed debt collectors to skirt the ban. The company is facing a putative...

