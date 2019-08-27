Wyo. Says Calif. Bid To Revive Methane Reg 'Makes No Sense'

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Wyoming has fought back against California's push to reinstate Obama-era methane emission limits on natural gas production on federal and Native American lands, arguing that the previous rule was a “transparent” attempt to regulate climate change without authority. Wyoming, which intervened in a dispute between California and the U.S. Department of the Interior and other agencies, told a California federal court Monday that it would “make no sense” to vacate a Trump administration rule that rolled back much of the Obama administration’s limits on methane emissions from gas production. It wants the court to uphold the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS