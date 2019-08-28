Gov’t Faces New Wave Of Pension Discrimination Cases

Law360, London (August 28, 2019, 1:16 PM BST) -- A law firm plans to round up doctors and teachers who have been "short changed" by discriminatory reforms to public sector pensions in 2015 to launch an offensive against the government after winning a similar legal challenge for judges. Leigh Day, a law firm specializing in group actions, said Tuesday that doctors and teachers have grounds to challenge the government for age discrimination. Under pension reforms from April 2015, public sector veterans that fell within 10 years of retirement age were allowed to keep their hefty pensions, while younger workers were pushed onto a less generous package. Leigh Day is drumming up...

