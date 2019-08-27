NY Must Deliver Docs In Tobacco Tax Suit, Native Cos. Say

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- New York state must comply with a discovery order in its litigation over the alleged sale of untaxed and unstamped contraband cigarettes, a group of Native American-owned companies has told a federal court. The state has failed to provide any documents related to the alleged discriminatory enforcement of cigarette taxes against the tribes despite agreeing to provide the information, the Grand River Enterprises Six Nations Ltd. and Native Wholesale Supply Company Inc. said in court documents filed Monday. At the same time New York has submitted “hundreds” of discovery requests to the tribes that have not stayed within the discovery limits...

