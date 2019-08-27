WageWorks Board Urges Investors To Reject Unsolicited Bid

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT) -- WageWorks said Tuesday it has received an unsolicited letter of interest from Mansa Parent Corp., an offer the benefits administrator’s board urged shareholders to reject in favor of a planned acquisition by HealthEquity. The letter from Mansa was speculative, nonbinding and “highly conditional and contingent,” the board said in a statement. The board’s announcement comes the day before a planned stockholder vote on a roughly $2 billion acquisition by health savings account custodian HealthEquity Inc. WageWorks’ board unanimously determined that Mansa’s interest “is not reasonably expected to result in a superior proposal,” the announcement said. Mansa’s letter referenced a price of...

