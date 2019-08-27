Gov't Says Court Should Steer Clear Of Its TCPA Exception

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked a Missouri federal judge not to weigh in on the constitutionality of an exemption to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act that allows the government to make robocalls to collect on a debt. Wading into the matter would not help Charter Communications escape accusations of violating the TCPA by placing autodialed calls to wrong numbers, the federal government told the court Monday. "Defendant's calls were illegal under the robocall restriction at all times, and thus the invalidation of the exception would not save defendant from suit," the government said. "Because severing the government-debt exception would have no effect...

