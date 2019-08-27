EU Probing Concerns About Google Job Search

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The head of Europe's competition agency said Tuesday that the watchdog is looking at Google's employment search feature to see if the Silicon Valley giant is favoring its own product at the expense of competitors, marking the latest chapter in the bloc’s battle against large U.S. tech companies. Margrethe Vestager, head of competition policy for the European Commission, said during a speech in Berlin that Google has already been fined for using the market power of its search engine to favor its own comparison shopping services over rivals. That fine came in June 2017 and totaled a then-record €2.4 billion ($2.7...

