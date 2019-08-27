L'Oreal Trade Secret Case Shows Dangers Of NDA-Reliance

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 12, in Liqwd Inc. and Olaplex LLC v. L’Oreal USA Inc., a jury in Delaware federal court awarded Olaplex over $91 million after finding that L’Oreal willfully misappropriated Olaplex’s trade secrets, breached a nondisclosure agreement, and was liable for patent infringement.[1] L’Oreal is appealing the verdict and has obtained a stay of the permanent injunction while the court of appeals considers the case. Although the appeal has not been heard yet, the case highlights the difficulty of defending this classic trade secrets misappropriation scenario to a jury, i.e., when the allegations involve a defendant who enters into an NDA...

