Paul Hastings Aids $272M Morgan Stanley-Blackstone Loan

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Blackstone has landed a $271.7 million loan from Morgan Stanley for a portfolio of apartment buildings in Manhattan with Paul Hastings LLP working on the transaction, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from Morgan Stanley Bank NA is for 238 and 434 W. 19th St.; 31 E. 31st St.; 313, 337 and 345 W. 30th St.; 425 E. 84th St.; 162 E. 61st St.; 1147 First Ave.; and 445 and 449 E. 83rd St. Mortgage documents filed Tuesday show Eric Allendorf at Paul Hastings worked on the deal, although it wasn't immediately clear what role...

