9th Circ. Probes FCC Reversal In Copper Retirement Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel pressed advocacy organizations Tuesday on whether their members were directly harmed by a Federal Communications Commission decision that sped the transition from copper to fiber networks, also questioning why the FCC couldn’t justify reversing course in a Republican administration. At the beginning of oral arguments in Seattle, two judges expressed frustration that the link between the organizations suing on behalf of their members and the interests of the members themselves wasn’t more clear. U.S. Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown chided the petitioners, including The Utility Reform Network and the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates, for...

