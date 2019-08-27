Fed. Circ. Invalidates 5 Of Mallinckrodt's Inomax Patents

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel dealt a blow to Mallinckrodt on Tuesday, agreeing with a Delaware federal judge that five of its patents covering the respiratory drug Inomax are invalid, and another five weren’t infringed by Praxair Inc.'s planned generic version. The first group of Mallinckrodt patents cover natural phenomena, which aren’t eligible for patent protection under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Mayo decision, the majority of the three-judge panel affirmed. The dissenting judge thought otherwise, saying they cover a patent-eligible method of treatment. Mallinckrodt launched its suit against Praxair in 2015. All 10 patents, the last of which expires in 2036,...

