Sports Gaming Crackdown On Horizon After First NJ Action

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT) -- New Jersey regulators have brought their first enforcement action against a fantasy sports company for operating without a license in what attorneys say could be a harbinger of efforts to stop unlicensed fantasy and sports betting operators not only in the state but everywhere those activities are legal. Daily fantasy sports and pay-to-play fantasy sports are typically regulated separately in most states, but both cater to a similar market and have burst onto the scene in recent years, making them ripe for companies trying to game the system. New Jersey, for example, passed a law to legalize fantasy sports in 2017, and last...

