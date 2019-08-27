Georgetown Workers Fight For Chance To Appeal ERISA Loss

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Georgetown University and its employees are feuding before the D.C. Circuit about whether the workers missed their shot at appealing a Washington, D.C., federal judge's dismissal of their proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the university of mismanaging their retirement plans. The workers urged the appellate court to let them appeal on Monday, about two weeks after Georgetown said they blew their chance by filing an amended complaint instead of an appeal within 30 days of U.S. District Judge Rosemary M. Collyer’s dismissal order. In a response brief, the workers told the D.C. Circuit they hadn’t known that...

